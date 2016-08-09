LIMA Aug 8 Peruvian financial holding company
Credicorp said on Monday that its net profit jumped
16.7 percent in the second quarter from the same period in 2015,
helped by an increase in net interest income despite negligible
loan growth.
The company reported second-quarter net profit of 897.4
million soles ($270 million), beating the $254 million forecast
by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito
, a pension fund and a bank that lends to small
businesses.
The company said that investment and internal consumption
levels in Peru have not yet recovered from the economy's sharp
slowdown in 2014, and that demand for credit was further
dampened in the second quarter by uncertainty ahead of the
presidential election.
($1=3.32 soles)
(Reporting By Mitra Taj)