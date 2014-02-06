LIMA Feb 5 Peru's biggest financial holding
company, Credicorp, said on Wednesday that its
fourth-quarter net income fell 24.3 percent on the year to
$151.6 million on one-time costs related to regulations and
taxes.
Credicorp's net profit for the year 2013 came in at $567.1
million - 28 percent less than what it reported in 2012, it said
in a statement.
The company said currency and market volatility hit its
financial businesses earlier in 2013, and that non-recurrent
costs like a $14.5 million IFRS-required impairment loss pushed
up operating expenses in the fourth quarter.
Credicorp controls Peru's largest bank, Banco de Credito
, and also owns a pension fund and an insurance company.