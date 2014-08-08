BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
LIMA Aug 7 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp , reported 584.7 million soles ($207.86 million) in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations.
The average estimate of seven analysts was $210.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The second-quarter result represented a 300 percent increase from net profit in the same period in 2013, but a 12 percent decline from the first quarter.
The company said the quarter-on-quarter decline was driven in part by Peru's economic slowdown.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , and also owns a pension fund.
(1 US dollar = 2.8130 Peruvian soles) (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
