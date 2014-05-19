The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen below the Swiss national flag at a building in the Federal Square in Bern May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department on Monday criminally charged Credit Suisse AG CSGN.VX and two of its units with conspiring to willfully help Americans evade taxes, according to a court filing.

A hearing at which Credit Suisse is expected to plead guilty is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) in federal court in Virginia.

