WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Justice Department on Monday criminally charged Credit Suisse AG and two of its units with conspiring to willfully help Americans evade taxes, according to a court filing.

A hearing at which Credit Suisse is expected to plead guilty is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) in federal court in Virginia. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney)