(Adds details, background)
PARIS Feb 24 Credit Agricole said
Philippe Brassac, a senior executive at its network of regional
mutuals, would become chief executive after Jean-Paul Chifflet's
steps down in May.
France's third-largest listed bank said that it would also
propose that Xavier Musca, currently one of several deputy CEOs,
be appointed second executive director.
Brassac, 55, comes to Credit Agricole SA (CASA), the bank's
listed arm, from the federation of regional banks that own 56
percent of CASA.
The mutuals are eager to tighten their grip on CASA after it
suffered heavy losses on acquisitions in Greece and Portugal
that went sour in recent years under Chifflet's leadership.
Tensions between the mutuals and CASA management have flared
as Chifflet made little headway putting together plans to
reorganise the group into a more coherent, united structure.
Brassac, a banker from a mutual in the Cote d'Azur region
who has been with the group since 1982, already sits on CASA's
board as a vice chairman. He will take up his position following
the general shareholders' meeting of 20 May 2015.
The bank did not say who would fill the shoes of its Chief
Finance Officer Bernard Delpit after it announced on Monday that
he would leave the company in May to take up the same role at
French aerospace group Safran.
Musca is currently in charge of the bank's international
retail banking businesses as well as its large asset management
and insurance operations.
The Corsican executive is an insider in the French
establishment, having been former French President Nicolas
Sarkozy's chief of staff during Europe's sovereign debt crisis
among other senior economic posts he has previously held in the
government.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)