PARIS May 4 Credit Agricole appointed the head of its Credit Agricole Assurances and Predica insurance businesses as chief financial officer to replace Bernard Delpit, who is leaving the French bank to take up the same role at aerospace group Safran.

Grivet, 53, a former advisor on European Affairs to French ex-prime minister Alain Juppe, in 1998 joined Credit Lyonnais, which was bought by Credit Agricole in 2003.

Since December 2010, Grivet has been chief executive officer of Credit Agricole Assurances and Predica insurance, the bank said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)