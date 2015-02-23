PARIS Feb 23 Safran said Credit Agricole Chief Financial Officer Bernard Delpit was leaving the French bank to take up the same role at the French aerospace group.

Delpit will succeed Ross McInnes, who is expected to be appointed chairman of the board of Safran following its annual shareholders meeting on April 23, Safran said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Vinocur)