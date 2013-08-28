BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has announced a series of investor meetings across US, Europe and Asia to discuss a possible dated subordinated contingent capital 144A/Reg S issue. A transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.
The meetings will take place in the week beginning September 2. Credit Agricole-CIB is global coordinator, and Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and UBS are also mandated. (Reporting by Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.