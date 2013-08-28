LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has announced a series of investor meetings across US, Europe and Asia to discuss a possible dated subordinated contingent capital 144A/Reg S issue. A transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

The meetings will take place in the week beginning September 2. Credit Agricole-CIB is global coordinator, and Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and UBS are also mandated. (Reporting by Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)