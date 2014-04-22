(Corrects date the deal is set to close to June 2015, not June
this year, in second paragraph)
PARIS, April 22 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent
stake in Belgian bank Crelan, Belgium's seventh-largest banking
group, to Belgian cooperative banks.
Credit Agricole, France's third-largest bank, declined to
give any financial details of the deal, set to close in June
2015.
The transaction was estimated earlier this year to be worth
350-400 million euros ($483-$552 million).
Crelan, which controls Europabank, Crelan Insurance and
Keytrade Bank in Belgium, has some 1.2 million customers, over
900 branches and about 19 billion euros of deposits.
The remaining 50 percent of Crelan is in the hands of a
Belgian consortium, including agricultural cooperatives.
($1 = 0.7244 Euros)
