BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
HONG KONG, May 27 (IFR) - Credit Agricole SA (A2/A/A) has mandated itself, Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko for a senior and subordinated Tier 2 Samurai bond offering.
The French bank has begun soft-sounding investors and is expected to announce price guidance as early as next week.
The deal will be the second Samurai of the Japanese financial year after Societe Generale priced a 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) five-tranche offering on May 27. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
By Ambar Warrick May 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including children. A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to wi