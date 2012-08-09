* Credit Agricole has not taken decision yet on Emporiki
* Asked to commit 2.5 bln euros to refinance it -source
(Adds comments from sources, shares)
By Caroline Jacobs and Christian Plumb
PARIS, Aug 9 Credit Agricole said it
was assessing binding takeover offers from several Greek banks
for its struggling Greek subsidiary Emporiki, while Greek
authorities demanded that it first add substantial capital to
prop up the bank.
The French bank's announcement came after National Bank
and Eurobank separately announced on
Wednesday that they had submitted offers for Emporiki, which
lost 1.62 billion euros ($2.0 billion) in 2011. Alpha Bank
had already made an offer.
Credit Agricole said on Wednesday it would "inform the
market of any material development regarding this matter, which
should be considered in the context of the Greek banking sector
consolidation process".
Credit Agricole, France's third-largest bank, has been
trying to sell Emporiki to limit its 4.6 billion euro exposure
to crisis-hit Greece.
It may have no option but to recapitalise Emporiki if it
wants to offload the bank, which has already cost it 6 billion
euros since its acquisition in 2006.
Greece's bank support fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund (HFSF), has told Emporiki's potential buyers that it will
approve a sale only if the unit is recapitalised and fully
funded before it is sold. The HFSF is a major shareholder in all
three Greek lenders eyeing Emporiki.
A source close to the matter said the Bank of Greece was
demanding that Credit Agricole contribute 2.5 billion euros to
refinance Emporiki but that it was likely that the French bank
would not decide before September.
The Bank of Greece based the figure on an wide analysis by
New York-based investment bank Blackrock, which has been
mandated to examine how much capital Greek banks would need to
raise in the coming months.
Officials at the Bank of Greece declined to comment.
"The range of potential losses from the disposal (of
Emporiki) is wide and has the potential to derail the parent's
capital rebuild roadmap," ING analyst Ton van Kempen wrote in a
research note, rating Credit Agricole shares "sell".
"We continue to wait for the details of the transaction
before turning more positive on the deal."
Credit Agricole declined to comment on both figures. Its
shares were up 1.3 percent to 4.022 euros by 0945 GMT.
"We feared Credit Agricole could face some hard conditions,
This story is not close to the end yet," a Paris-based trader
said.
The offers, which Credit Agricole did not disclose in the
statement, are subject to regulatory approvals, including from
the European Commission as well as the HFSF, the bank said. No
further details were available in the statement.
A banking source said Credit Agricole could consider the
bids at a board meeting around the end of August, when the bank
will report its first-half earnings.
Emporiki, founded in 1907, has a network of 340 branches in
Greece, total assets of about 21.7 billion euros and about 7,600
employees.
($1 = 0.8093 euros)
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens,
Editing by Blaise Robinson and Jane Baird)