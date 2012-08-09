* Credit Agricole has not taken decision yet on Emporiki

* Asked to commit 2.5 bln euros to refinance it -source (Adds comments from sources, shares)

By Caroline Jacobs and Christian Plumb

PARIS, Aug 9 Credit Agricole said it was assessing binding takeover offers from several Greek banks for its struggling Greek subsidiary Emporiki, while Greek authorities demanded that it first add substantial capital to prop up the bank.

The French bank's announcement came after National Bank and Eurobank separately announced on Wednesday that they had submitted offers for Emporiki, which lost 1.62 billion euros ($2.0 billion) in 2011. Alpha Bank had already made an offer.

Credit Agricole said on Wednesday it would "inform the market of any material development regarding this matter, which should be considered in the context of the Greek banking sector consolidation process".

Credit Agricole, France's third-largest bank, has been trying to sell Emporiki to limit its 4.6 billion euro exposure to crisis-hit Greece.

It may have no option but to recapitalise Emporiki if it wants to offload the bank, which has already cost it 6 billion euros since its acquisition in 2006.

Greece's bank support fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), has told Emporiki's potential buyers that it will approve a sale only if the unit is recapitalised and fully funded before it is sold. The HFSF is a major shareholder in all three Greek lenders eyeing Emporiki.

A source close to the matter said the Bank of Greece was demanding that Credit Agricole contribute 2.5 billion euros to refinance Emporiki but that it was likely that the French bank would not decide before September.

The Bank of Greece based the figure on an wide analysis by New York-based investment bank Blackrock, which has been mandated to examine how much capital Greek banks would need to raise in the coming months.

Officials at the Bank of Greece declined to comment.

"The range of potential losses from the disposal (of Emporiki) is wide and has the potential to derail the parent's capital rebuild roadmap," ING analyst Ton van Kempen wrote in a research note, rating Credit Agricole shares "sell".

"We continue to wait for the details of the transaction before turning more positive on the deal."

Credit Agricole declined to comment on both figures. Its shares were up 1.3 percent to 4.022 euros by 0945 GMT.

"We feared Credit Agricole could face some hard conditions, This story is not close to the end yet," a Paris-based trader said.

The offers, which Credit Agricole did not disclose in the statement, are subject to regulatory approvals, including from the European Commission as well as the HFSF, the bank said. No further details were available in the statement.

A banking source said Credit Agricole could consider the bids at a board meeting around the end of August, when the bank will report its first-half earnings.

Emporiki, founded in 1907, has a network of 340 branches in Greece, total assets of about 21.7 billion euros and about 7,600 employees. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens, Editing by Blaise Robinson and Jane Baird)