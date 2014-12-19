(Repeats story published on Thursday, with no changes)
* CEO succession search starts at board meeting
* Tensions flaring between listed bank, mutuals
By Leigh Thomas and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Dec 18 Credit Agricole has
launched the hunt for a new boss who must reconcile warring
factions within France's third-largest bank and find a way to
simplify its ownership structure.
The bank's Byzantine cross-holdings tying its listed arm to
its regional mutuals are a drag on the valuation of the listed
entity and are disapproved of by regulators who say they reduce
transparency for investors and make oversight more difficult.
This week it held board and nomination committee meetings
that kick off the search for a replacement for 65-year-old
Jean-Paul Chifflet, whose mandate will end in May after five
years as chief executive.
The meetings took place after an explosion this month of
long latent tensions between the regional "caisses" mutuals and
the listed bank, Credit Agricole SA (CASA), after heavy losses
on investments gone bad in Greece and Portugal.
The caisses - which own more than half of the listed bank -
voted CASA Chairman Jean-Marie Sander off the board of the FNCA
body which groups the mutuals together, in a clear sign of
worsening relations between the two entities.
"There's clearly a governance problem, that's a fact," said
CASA board member Xavier Beulin, who also heads France's main
farmers lobby and represents an industry that gave birth to the
bank and to its name. "It's a question of balance between the
long-term shareholders and the rest of the group."
The name on many lips as a replacement for Chifflet is
Philippe Brassac, the head of a caisse in the southern Cote
d'Azur region who was recently voted in as secretary general of
the FNCA.
While Brassac would be a sign of the caisses asserting their
authority, other possible candidates cannot be written off,
people close to the matter say.
A possible reformer, who might push harder for
simplification of the bank's structure, could come in the form
of Xavier Musca, CASA's Corsican deputy CEO who was former
French President Nicolas Sarkozy's chief of staff before
entering banking.
POWER STRUGGLE
A network of 39 caisses make up the backbone of the group.
Through a holding company, they own a 56 percent stake in CASA,
which in turn owns a 25 percent stake in the caisses.
While the caisses offer a broad and stable deposit base,
CASA acts as the central body managing the group's 1.7 trillion
euro ($2.1 trillion) balance sheet.
Analysts say the structure and complicated internal politics
cause CASA's shares to trade at a discount to rivals. They trade
at 63 percent of the book value of the bank's assets compared
with an average of 90 percent for the 25 banks on the Euro Stoxx
index of euro zone banks, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Since CASA was listed 13 years ago to spearhead foreign
expansion, it has been dogged by internal frictions. Most
recently the losses in southern Europe have spurred the caisses
to try to grab back power through structural change.
However, little headway has been in the standoff between the
sides, with CEO Chifflet due to go and Chairman Sander wounded
by the loss of his FNCA board seat.
"It's time to remind everyone that we are all part of the
same family," said FNCA head Dominique Lefebvre.
"We want a head of the group who can better bring Credit
Agricole together," he said in a recent interview with Le Monde.
Now that French banks have come under the supervision of the
European Central Bank, the mutuals system is under pressure to
evolve and simplify.
In the eyes of the regulators, the mutual-listed model to
emulate is BPCE, another French bank which has tighter and more
direct control of its listed entity, the investment
banking-focused Natixis.
At Credit Agricole though, any rebalancing of powers would
could be tricky and complicated.
Analysts say a push this year by the caisses to wrest key
functions like solvency and liquidity management into a new
structure controlled by them has gone nowhere - in part because
CASA would have had to be compensated.
Some say that simply delisting CASA would be the simplest
solution, though a source close to the company said that was not
currently on the agenda.
Alternatively, the structure could be simplified if the
caisses bought back CASA's stake in them, though that would
deprive CASA of revenue and set the listed part of the bank up
for capital gains tax.
($1 = 0.8017 euros)
