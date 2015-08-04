PARIS/FRANKFURT Aug 4 Credit Agricole
on Tuesday blamed a European Central Bank review of co-operative
banks for its failure to make progress with a restructuring plan
from which shareholders had been hoping to derive a major
benefit.
News of the snag wiped over 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion)
off the bank's market value on Tuesday, as investors sent the
shares of France's top retail bank down 13.65 percent by the
close of trading.
Credit Agricole has a two-tier structure dominated by a set
of mutually-owned regional banks.
It said the central bank was reviewing the Institutional
Protection Schemes (IPS) used by mutually-owned or co-operative
banks across Europe.
Banks which are part of an IPS agree to help one another in
case of financial distress.
Germany's savings and co-operative banks, Austria's
Raiffeisen credit co-operatives and the BPCE network in France
each have their own IPS.
Members of an IPS qualify for a waiver on the amount of
liquidity they have to hold under the ECB's strict new rules,
and are assessed as a single entity by regulators, provided that
the IPS meets certain conditions, such as ensuring that it has
enough funds readily available to support its members.
"It has to do with the way mutualist groups are seen by the
new regulator," Credit Agricole Chief Financial Officer Gerome
Grivet told analysts in a description of the ECB review.
"The ECB is assessing this mechanism before feeling
comfortable with the idea of granting the IPS status to any
other group."
The ECB confirmed the IPS review but declined to comment on
the individual case of Credit Agricole.
"Among other things we will ... thoroughly analyse the
current IPS schemes with the goal to align them," an official
said.
The ECB has taken over financial industry regulation in the
aftermath of the financial crisis with tighter oversight of the
sector. Banks now face stress tests and liquidity requirements
have been tightened.
Two years ago, another French bank, Natixis, announced an
ownership overhaul, shedding its 20 percent stake in the network
of savings banks that was tied to its parent company, BPCE.
BPCE operates the second largest retail bank in France
behind Credit Agricole's.
The deal, struck before the ECB took over bank regulation,
freed up capital and allowed a one-off dividend to shareholders,
fuelling speculation that Credit Agricole might do the same.
($1 = 0.9130 euros)
(Writing by Andrew Callus, editing by David Evans)