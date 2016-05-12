(Adds missing word 'down' in second bullet point)
* Q1 net income below expectations
* French retail banking pretax income down 31.8 pct
* Credit Agricole CFO confirms targets for LCL despite slow
start
By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, May 12 French bank Credit Agricole
reported a worse than expected fall in its
first-quarter net profit on Thursday, weighed on by a weak
performance in both its retail and investment banking
businesses.
Chief Executive Philippe Brassac announced a major overhaul
of the bank's unusually complicated structure earlier this year
aimed at overcoming internal divisions and reassuring investors
over its capital strength.
This led to the loss of the parent cooperative retail banks'
contribution to the listed entity's earnings.
But Credit Agricole's results showed its remaining French
retail business, LCL bank, underperformed rivals despite winning
clients, being hit by mortgage renegotiations and early
repayments.
Shares in the bank were down 4 percent at 8.74 euros by 1035
GMT.
"Retail banking is clearly going badly. Customer acquisition
comes at the expense of interest margin," a Paris-based analyst
said.
But Brassac was unperturbed. "I am not worried about LCL, it
does not have structural problems," he told analysts on a
conference call following the results, adding that the bank was
working on increasing sales.
Credit Agricole also reaffirmed its target of 0.5 percent
annual revenue growth between 2016 and 2019 for its French
retail business and reiterated that it aimed for a return on
tangible equity of above 10 percent.
Meanwhile stronger results in asset management, insurance
and specialised financial services, helped partly offset the
weakness at LCL and its corporate and investment bank in the
first quarter.
Net income fell to 227 million euros ($259 million) from 784
million in the same period last year, hit by the bank's moves to
improve the strength of its balance sheet and reduce the future
cost of debt carried by the bank.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average predicted a 64.5
percent decline in net income to 278 million euros.
LCL's net interest income fell 15.8 percent in the quarter
in France to 453 million euros, with Credit Agricole citing an
exceptionally high level of renegotiations and early repayments
on home loans.
"Net margins are expected to remain under pressure in 2016,
and a turnaround is expected in 2017," the bank said.
($1 = 0.8755 euros)
(Additional reporting by Joseph Sotinel; Editing by James Regan
and Greg Mahlich)