PARIS May 12 Credit Agricole reported
a 71 percent fall in first-quarter net income, weighed down by
the launch of its plan to revamp complex shareholding ties with
its parent group, and weakness in French retail and investment
banking.
Chief Executive Philippe Brassac announced a major
structural overhaul earlier this year aimed at overcoming
internal divisions and reassuring investors of its capital
strength.
The bank said on Thursday that quarterly net income fell to
227 million euros ($259 million) from 784 million a year
earlier, hit by the moves to optimise its balance sheet and
reduce the future cost of debt carried by the bank.
The restructuring plan also led to the loss of the parent
banks' contribution to the listed entity's earnings.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average predicted a 64.5
percent decline in net income to 278 million euros.
Excluding one-off items, net income fell 9.3 percent to 394
million euros, the bank said.
($1 = 0.8753 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
James Regan)