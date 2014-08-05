BRIEF-Beijer Ref Q1 profit, sales rises
* Q1 net sales increased by 13 percent compared with same period last year, amounting to SEK 2,218 million (1,967)
PARIS Aug 5 Credit Agricole Sa
* Shares up 4.7 percent after Q2 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net sales increased by 13 percent compared with same period last year, amounting to SEK 2,218 million (1,967)
SEOUL, April 24 Private equity-owned ING Life Insurance Korea said on Monday it priced its initial pubic offering (IPO) near the lower end of an indicative range to raise a total of 1.1 trillion won ($973.54 million).