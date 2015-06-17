(Adds details, background)
PARIS, June 17 French banks Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale said they had decided
to sell shares of their Amundi asset management joint venture in
an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year.
Credit Agricole currently owns 80 percent of Amundi, one of
Europe's biggest asset managers with 954 billion euros ($1.08
trillion) under management, and Societe Generale owns the rest.
"The purpose of the flotation is to underpin the continuing
development of Amundi and provide liquidity to Societe Generale,
which could sell up to its entire stake," the banks said in a
joint statement.
The sale of all of Societe Generale's stake could boost the
bank's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio by about 20 basis
points by the end of the year, it said.
Societe Generale would keep selling Amundi's savings and
investment products through its retail banking and insurance
networks for five years, an arrangement which could be
subsequently renewed, the statement added.
For Credit Agricole, the IPO would be the first major
strategic move by Chief Executive Philippe Brassac since he took
the helm of the bank last month.
Credit Agricole would keep a majority stake in Amundi after
the IPO, which is subject to market conditions, the statement
said.
Amundi posted net income of 125 million euros in the first
quarter as net new inflows reach a record 24 billion euros amid
buoyant equity markets, with half coming from outside France.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Pravin Char)