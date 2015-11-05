PARIS Nov 5 Credit Agricole SA said on Thursday that it would that it would lodge a complaint to the AMF French stock market regulator after the French bank was wrongly said to face stress tests.

Credit Agricole said that the European Banking Authority had wrongly indicated earlier on Thursday that it, rather than its unlisted parent Credit Agricole Group, would be subject to the next round of stress tests in 2016.

The EBA later corrected to say that the group would be covered by the tests, but not before Credit Agricole's shares fell over nine percent.

"Inaccurate and unfounded information also circulated in the market during the day pursuant to the publication of our results, and Credit Agricole SA will bring the matter before the AMF," the bank said in a statement.

Credit Agricole shares suffered following weak results even before the EBA wrongly said the bank would be subjected to stress tests. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)