May 16 Global warming will pressure sovereign
credit ratings throughout this century with poorer, lower-rated
countries hardest hit, Standard & Poor's (S&P) Ratings Services
said in a report.
S&P said climate change will be the 21st Century's second
global "mega-trend", after ageing populations, to put downward
pressure on sovereign ratings, which could harm economic growth
and government coffers.
The report said extreme weather events such as typhoon
Haiyan, which killed more than 5,000 people in the Philippines
late last year, seem to have been on the rise since the early
1980s but none have so far caused S&P to revise its rating of
any country.
"We have taken a view that the size of devastation, while
large in absolute terms, has not been sufficient to impact a
rating overall," S&P said in a statement to the report published
Thursday.
"However, assuming that extreme weather events are on the
rise in terms of frequency and destruction, how this trend could
feed through to our ratings on sovereign states bears
consideration," S&P said.
S&P ranked the 116 countries it rates for climate
vulnerability, with all of the 20 most vulnerable in emerging
markets. Cambodia, Vietnam and Bangladesh occupied the bottom
three spots.
"Their vulnerability is in part due to their reliance on
agricultural production and employment, which can be vulnerable
to shifting climate patterns and extreme weather events, but
also due to their weaker capacity to absorb the financial cost,"
it said.
The 20 least-vulnerable nations were all advanced economies,
led by Luxembourg, Switzerland and Austria.
Nearly 200 governments agree that deep cuts in greenhouse
gas emissions are needed by mid-century to ensure global
temperature rises are kept below the 2-degree Celsius level.
U.N.-backed scientists say that is needed to prevent a huge
increase in droughts, flooding and rising sea levels.
Under the U.N., countries are aiming to sign a binding
global climate pact next year to oblige all nations to curb
emissions from 2020.
