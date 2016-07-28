BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
LONDON, July 27 Direct credit lending by alternative asset managers to businesses rose 16.2 percent in 2015, data from industry tracker Preqin released on Thursday showed.
Hedge funds, private equity firms and other non-traditional debt funds, including distressed debt, mezzanine and venture capital funds, held $560.6 billion in assets at the end of December, up from $482.4 billion a year earlier, it said.
($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: