(The following story first appeared in the Jan 21 edition of
the International Financing Review - a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The refusal by Societe Generale
to clear eligible credit default swaps through a central
counterparty is frustrating some market participants.
Clearing of CDS has been a key regulatory focus over the
past few years, as the financial crisis laid bare the
counterparty risk inherent in the market. In response, the G20
demanded regulators "speed efforts to reduce the systemic risks
of CDS" and that all eligible over-the-counter derivatives be
centrally cleared by the end of 2012 at the latest.
Almost all CDS dealers now clear about 90% of their eligible
trades through CCPs. SG is understood to be the only major
market-maker holding back from CDS clearing.
"SG should be clearing as much as we are, and they're not.
They don't clear anything at ICE, because I see the numbers.
Every day we go through the cycle, and the number we
match with them is zero every week. It's very frustrating," said
the head of European credit trading at a major dealer.
"The issue has been raised with them numerous times and it's
fallen on deaf ears. It was even asked at one of the risk
committee meetings if we can force them out of the CCP to send a
strong message, but we can't," he added.
So far, ICE is the only CCP to be clearing CDS in any great
volume, with a gross notional of US$26.4trn across its US and
European offerings. LCH.Clearnet's CDSClear was launched in
March 2010 for four French banks and has since cleared a gross
notional of 58.7bn.
Some competitors speculate that French regulators have
pressured SG to wait until LCH's Paris-based offering is fully
operational rather than clear through US-based company ICE.
However, BNP Paribas already clears the vast majority of its
eligible trades.
An SG spokesperson said: "Societe Generale Corporate &
Investment Banking is fully supportive and committed to CDS
clearing for capital efficiency, counterparty risk and
regulatory reasons.
We also welcome the competitive benefits of having more than
one potential clearer. Operationally, we are ready - and we have
already cleared a limited stock of trades via two different
clearers. We expect to complete our review of the different
clearing offers shortly - following which we expect to start
clearing on an industrial scale."
Clearing fees are charged on a fee per trade basis, as well
as an overall charge based on the net risk of the portfolio,
known as initial margin. This would mean that moving trades from
one CCP to another would involve paying for the clearing of the
same trade twice over. This could be a motivation to wait to
compare offerings, although it has not deterred the majority of
dealers from clearing.
LCH.Clearnet's international offering is scheduled for
launch by the end of the year - with some dealers predicting it
is likely to be much sooner - at which point volumes are
expected to pick up. Dealers have generally welcomed competition
in the clearing space.
