LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The refusal by Societe Generale to clear eligible credit default swaps through a central counterparty is frustrating some market participants.

Clearing of CDS has been a key regulatory focus over the past few years, as the financial crisis laid bare the counterparty risk inherent in the market. In response, the G20 demanded regulators "speed efforts to reduce the systemic risks of CDS" and that all eligible over-the-counter derivatives be centrally cleared by the end of 2012 at the latest.

Almost all CDS dealers now clear about 90% of their eligible trades through CCPs. SG is understood to be the only major market-maker holding back from CDS clearing.

"SG should be clearing as much as we are, and they're not. They don't clear anything at ICE, because I see the numbers. Every day we go through the cycle, and the number we match with them is zero every week. It's very frustrating," said the head of European credit trading at a major dealer.

"The issue has been raised with them numerous times and it's fallen on deaf ears. It was even asked at one of the risk committee meetings if we can force them out of the CCP to send a strong message, but we can't," he added.

So far, ICE is the only CCP to be clearing CDS in any great volume, with a gross notional of US$26.4trn across its US and European offerings. LCH.Clearnet's CDSClear was launched in March 2010 for four French banks and has since cleared a gross notional of 58.7bn.

Some competitors speculate that French regulators have pressured SG to wait until LCH's Paris-based offering is fully operational rather than clear through US-based company ICE. However, BNP Paribas already clears the vast majority of its eligible trades.

An SG spokesperson said: "Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking is fully supportive and committed to CDS clearing for capital efficiency, counterparty risk and regulatory reasons.

We also welcome the competitive benefits of having more than one potential clearer. Operationally, we are ready - and we have already cleared a limited stock of trades via two different clearers. We expect to complete our review of the different clearing offers shortly - following which we expect to start clearing on an industrial scale."

Clearing fees are charged on a fee per trade basis, as well as an overall charge based on the net risk of the portfolio, known as initial margin. This would mean that moving trades from one CCP to another would involve paying for the clearing of the same trade twice over. This could be a motivation to wait to compare offerings, although it has not deterred the majority of dealers from clearing.

LCH.Clearnet's international offering is scheduled for launch by the end of the year - with some dealers predicting it is likely to be much sooner - at which point volumes are expected to pick up. Dealers have generally welcomed competition in the clearing space. (Christopher Whittall)