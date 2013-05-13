LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - A majority of European investors say
buoyant financial markets do not reflect the underlying weakness
in the eurozone economy, raising the risk of a return to
volatility in the summer if those views prove correct, according
to a Fitch survey.
The iTraxx Main and Crossover indices both hit their lowest
levels since January 2010 last Tuesday despite a raft of poor
economic data including a rise in Spanish unemployment to 27%
and weak PMI manufacturing surveys showing the sector is still
mired in contraction.
Although the Senior Financials index has lagged those moves,
it hit a two-year low last week, tightening by almost 70bp, or
around 38%, since April.
The Fitch quarterly survey published on Monday showed 29% of
respondents believe the current rally is a short-lived period of
market calm, while 30% said markets were irrationally exuberant
and ignoring Europe's weak economic outlook.
The remaining 41%, however, said the worst of the crisis was
over due to strong support from the ECB and policy makers.
"There is a stark dichotomy between the continuing recession
with rising unemployment across Europe and the rally in
financial markets," Fitch said.
"If the latter is not validated by economic stabilisation
and progress towards banking union, the danger is that market
volatility will return with a vengeance over the summer, as it
did in 2012 and 2011."
CREDIT INDICES AT MULTI-YEAR LOWS
The Main and Crossover indices were 3bp and 11bp wider
respectively at 96bp and 393.75bp on Monday, continuing the
widening that began on Friday, but they remain well below the
current year's highs of 128bp and 490bp.
The rally has led to a surge of issuance, particularly from
lower rated credits and peripheral issuers that have taken
advantage of lower funding costs, raising concerns that
investors may be vulnerable to a possible market correction.
Just this month, Portugal sold its first new benchmark bond
since its bailout in 2011, Spanish bank BBVA sold a Tier 1 bond,
the first of its kind, and high yield saw its busiest week for
supply on record with riskier instruments such as
Payment-In-Kind bonds and deals from peripheral issuers in
Ireland, Italy, Greece, Portugal and Spain.
In the corporate space, meanwhile, issuance of hybrid bonds
has reached unprecedented levels as investors move further down
the credit curve in search of higher yields.
Last week, Hutchison Whampoa printed a EUR1.75bn perpetual
non-call five-year hybrid at a record low coupon of 3.75%.
The Fitch survey showed investor concerns about the outlook
have increased since the previous quarter.
86% said a prolonged recession poses a high risk to the
European credit markets, up from 69% in the last survey, and an
all-time high.
In a further indication of the low confidence in economic
recovery, the survey respondents regarded inflation as unlikely,
with only 9% of respondents ranking it as a high risk while more
than three times as many, 29%, regard deflation as a high risk.
The Fitch survey, which represents the view of managers of
an estimated EUR8.6trn of fixed-income assets, was conducted
between April 3 and May 7.