By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Oct 20 Numbers matter in our finances,
but some are more meaningful than others.
Just ask any lender: your hobbies or pleasant disposition do
not figure in its loan decision. Numbers do.
"Some of these numbers might seem like a foreign language,
but they are very important for people to know," said Shawn
Gilfedder, president and chief executive of McGraw-Hill Federal
Credit Union. "You would be surprised how much information is
available to lenders these days."
Here are a few of the key numbers lenders look at:
1. FICO score
A score of 760 or better puts you in the top consumer
category, likely granting you the lowest rates for loans.
Consider a 30-year mortgage on a $500,000 house, for instance:
Getting a 4 percent interest rate instead of 4.5 will save you
over $50,000 over the life of the loan.
Even if your credit is not pristine, at least make sure the
trend is improving, Gilfedder said. You can check your numbers
from the three main reporting bureaus, Experian,
TranUnion and Equifax, at FreeCreditReport.com,
which provides one free report each year. A version of your FICO
score or your VantageScore, an alternate credit rating, also
appears on monthly statements from many banks and credit card
issuers.
2. Capacity
It matters greatly how much credit you have available right
now.
"Think of it as how much gas you have left in your tank,"
said Gilfedder. "You don't want to be driving around town with
only a gallon left."
For example, if your credit card limit is $10,000, and you
have used up $2,000, your remaining capacity is $8,000. Make
sure you have plenty of capacity left, and are not continually
bumping up against the ceiling.
Use all your credit lines every once in a while, even if you
pay them off immediately. If your credit line is dormant,
lenders might yank it, which would lower your overall capacity.
3. Debt-to-Income Ratio
If more than 42 percent of total adjusted gross income is
earmarked for paying off debt like car loans and mortgages, that
could get you in real trouble, Gilfedder said.
The lower that ratio, the better. This may be difficult in
high-cost housing areas like San Francisco or New York City.
Exceed 42 percent, and "hawkish" lenders may deny a new loan.
4. Liquidity Ratio
For companies, this means the ability to meet short-term
liabilities with short-term assets.
For individuals, it is a fancy way of referring to your
emergency fund: whether your cash on hand is enough to cover
monthly bills.
Since so many people live paycheck-to-paycheck, financial
planner Cathy Pareto of Coral Gables, Florida, said it is
critical to aim for three to six months' worth of savings to
handle any bills that come along.
5. Net Worth
While banks do not consider such a broad number for loans,
most people want to track their wealth with a big round number.
Net worth is simply your total assets minus your total
liabilities: the equity in your house, plus your savings,
investment portfolios and any other assets such as cars, minus
what you owe on them.
Net worth is one of the best ways to keep score even though
it can be greatly affected by stock market gyrations, for
instance.
"It can be surprisingly difficult to tell if you are
actually getting ahead," financial planner Elizabeth Grahsl of
Prosperity Bank in Dallas said. "Net worth sums up everything
going on in your financial life."
