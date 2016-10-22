PARIS Oct 22 Credit Mutuel, France's
third-biggest cooperative bank, said on Saturday it would
examine the consequences of a possible divorce with a group of
its regional banks, whose shareholders voted earlier to seek
financial independence.
Credit Mutuel Arkea, which comprises regional banks in
Western and Central France, as well as online bank Fortuneo,
wants autonomy from its parent group in a long-standing standoff
that is becoming a headache for regulators.
The cooperative Credit Mutuel, with a French retail market
share of more than 15 percent, has a central body which is
responsible for the solvency and liquidity of all regional
entities, including that of Arkea.
The group has undertaken a reform of its organisation that
would make it compliant with regulatory rules. Credit Mutuel
Arkea opposes the reform, which would make the governance and
strategy-setting more centralised.
Credit Mutuel Arkea argues that there is a conflict of
interest, as its regional banks compete on the same ground with
other networks of the group, and wants to introduce a separate
central body while staying in the group and keeping the brand
unchanged.
The outcome of the dispute could put at stake the credit
rating of Arkea, as the divorce could deprive it from the
group's mutual financial support mechanism in a stress scenario.
The discussions are complicated by the fact that the
creation of a new central body at a cooperative bank in France
would require a special bill to be introduced by the government.
"The vote of our local banks ... confirms unequivocally the
position that we have been defending for months, namely a legal
recognition of a central body for Credit Mutuel Arkea,"
Jean-Pierre Denis, head of Credit Mutuel Arkea, said in a
statement on Friday.
Confederation nationale du Credit Mutuel, an association
which represents the group's interests and includes the central
body, said on Saturday it took note of the vote, but rejected
once again the proposal to create a separate entity.
It said that it still hoped that there was a chance to
preserve the unity of the group. However, it added that it would
carry out an independent study of consequences for a scenario
when Credit Mutuel Arkea quits the group.
"In any case, two companies that proclaim to be competitors
would not be able to operate under the same brand," it said.
Credit Mutuel Arkea had 110.1 billion euros in assets as of
end-2015, which represented around 15 percent of the group's
total balance sheet. Its common equity tier 1 ratio stood at
15.3 percent at end-June 2016.
