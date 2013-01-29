(Refiles to fix quote links)
* Credit indices break range for first time in 2013
* Retail and institutional investors seen selling financial
paper
By Adam Parry
LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - Fears of a market shakeout ahead of
the major event risk later in the week and sustained lightening
up by investors in the financial sector have raised the
probability the credit rally might finally run out of steam.
At first take, Tuesday's moves in the European credit
markets made little sense. For three weeks, the iTraxx Main and
Senior Financials indices have been rangebound. Then, on a day
devoid of data and auctions, the market takes out the upper ends
of these tight ranges.
Ever since the fiscal cliff resolution on New Year's Day
continued the credit Santa rally, a decent correction has been
well overdue.
The market began its run mid-November with the Main
tightening by 36bp to trade at 100bp, hitting generic contract
lows last seen back in the summer of 2011. The Crossover
ratcheted in from 570bp to 414bp, also a level not seen since
June 2011.
Since then, however, the indices have been treading water,
waiting for the next catalyst to spark a major directional move.
The thing is, for investors that joined the party late, that
is after the initial push downward on January 2, those index
shorts - credit longs - have not really gone anywhere.
And here lies the crux. On the horizon we have a near
perfect storm of event risk. Tomorrow there is US GDP, ADP
Employment, the FOMC statement and Italian and German supply.
Thursday brings month-end and the real start of the Q4 European
earnings season, while Friday has the little matter of Nonfarm
Payrolls and ISM Manufacturing.
With the indices unable to push tighter in January, and a
correction overdue, it was perhaps just about understandable
that some of those weaker index shorts should choose to offload
those positions and take a fresh look at the market once all
that event risk is out of the way.
Thus the gentle widening seen in late trade continued on the
open this morning after the S&P 500 ended yesterday in the red -
albeit marginally - for the first time in nine trading sessions.
By Tuesday lunchtime in London, the Main was 2.5bp wider at
108.5bp, taking the IG index over the top of the three-week
100-108bp range, and back to the 50% retracement of the rally
from the last trading session of 2012 to the lower reaches of
that range set in the middle of January. The Crossover was 9bp
wider at 432bp, still safely ensconced within the confines of
its own 414-441bp range.
The rot stopped as US traders took to their desks, though,
and by 1515GMT according to Tradeweb, the Main was at 109.5bp,
with the Crossover at 433bp.
FINANCIALS UNDERPERFORM
Part of the reason why the Main underperformed the Crossover
stemmed from some weakness in the financial sector, with
Crossover S18 having no financial components.
Financials' weakness really started in senior cash markets.
For the last week or so, there has been sustained retail and
institutional selling of both core and peripheral names in the
cash, and that continued on the open this morning, with
E-trading platforms getting hit from the word go.
That saw spreads widen by up to 5bp for choice, with
Monday's new JP Morgan 10-year issue trading at 118bp over
Bunds, having priced at plus 114bp. Unlike last week, where the
Street was vaguely apathetic to the retail selling interest,
today saw some bids being hit in the broker market as dealers
tried to lighten up on inventory acquired from customers.
After a muted start, cash selling started to impact the
financial indices. The Senior Financials was 5bp wider at 142bp,
taking it to the top of the recent 118-142bp range. The spread
to the Main was at 33bp, with the key 30bp support level on that
spread having solidly held over the last few sessions. The
Subordinated was 7bp wider at 236bp.
Despite the heavier underlying tone in the markets, there
was no let up in terms of primary activity. Whether that
continues to be the case remains to be seen.
(Reporting by Adam Parry, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian
Baker)