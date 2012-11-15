WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. securities regulators
unveiled the findings of their 2012 exams for credit-rating
agencies on Thursday, saying they found some firms failed to
disclose ratings methodology changes or follow policies to
timely downgrade securities.
The report by the Securities and Exchange Commission
summarizes the results of its annual examinations of raters, a
new requirement under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.
The report does not name which firms had violations. But the
exams are conducted on site at all raters registered with the
SEC, which include smaller firms as well as the big three -
Moody's Corp, McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's Standard &
Poor's and Fimalac SA's Fitch.