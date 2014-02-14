SYDNEY Feb 14 Standard and Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed Angola's long and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings at BB-/B, with a stable
outlook on Friday.
The credit ratings agency said the rating balances the view
of Angola's strong oil revenues and low fiscal and external debt
burdens against its political succession risk, insitutional
weaknesses and lack of development outside the oil sector.
"The stable outlook indicates that we see a less than
one-in-three chance that we will raise or lower our ratings on
Angola in the next 12 months," S&P said in a statement.
