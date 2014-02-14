SYDNEY Feb 14 Standard and Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed Kuwait's long and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings at AA/A-1, with a stable
outlook on Friday.
The credit ratings agency said Kuwait has rich resources
which have made it wealthy and enable it to build strong
external and fiscal balance sheet positions.
"The stable outlook balances our view of Kuwait's very
strong fiscal and external positions against its confrontational
and, in our view, non-transparent political system, the
geopolitical tensions in the region and the undiversified
economy in which real GDP per capita growth has been weak," S&P
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)