SYDNEY Feb 14 Standard and Poor's Ratings
Services lowered Mozambique's long-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit rating to B from B+ on Friday, with a
stable outlook.
The ratings agency said the downgrade reflects Mozambique's
higher fiscal deficits and faster debt accumulation compared
with S&P's expectations.
"Mozambique's external commercial borrowing increased in
2013," S&P said in a statement.
"We now estimate the average change in general government
debt will be a high of 8.8 percent of GDP over 2014-2017,
compared with 4 percent over 2010-2013."
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)