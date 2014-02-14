SYDNEY Feb 14 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services lowered Mozambique's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit rating to B from B+ on Friday, with a stable outlook.

The ratings agency said the downgrade reflects Mozambique's higher fiscal deficits and faster debt accumulation compared with S&P's expectations.

"Mozambique's external commercial borrowing increased in 2013," S&P said in a statement.

"We now estimate the average change in general government debt will be a high of 8.8 percent of GDP over 2014-2017, compared with 4 percent over 2010-2013."

