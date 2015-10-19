(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Oct 19 Lenders are no longer just
interested in whether you pay your bills or not. Increasingly,
they are looking at how you pay those bills to determine whether
they want you as a customer.
Credit reports now show if you regularly pay your credit
cards in full every month - making you a low-risk "transactor" -
or if you are a higher-risk "revolver" who carries a balance.
Some lenders use the information to determine what types of
credit cards and loans to market to people, while others are
starting to use the distinctions in decisions about whether to
grant credit at all, as well as what rates and terms to offer.
Separating transactors from revolvers has become "the hot
credit report attribute du jour" for lenders and researchers,
said credit expert John Ulzheimer, who has worked for credit
scoring company FICO and credit bureau Equifax
.
Lenders are constantly looking for better ways to assess
risk, and payment trend data seems to offer insights that
traditional credit scoring models do not, said Alex Johnson,
senior analyst for Mercator Advisory Group, a payment and
banking industry consultant.
"I would be surprised if there were any large banks that
aren't actively evaluating how to use this information," Johnson
said. "This data tells a much richer story, because you can see
the trends over time."
That is in contrast to the credit scores currently used in
most lending decisions, which do not distinguish between people
who carry balances on credit cards and those who pay them off.
The latest versions of the leading FICO credit scoring formula
and its main rival, the VantageScore, do not incorporate payment
trend data, those companies confirmed.
The three major credit bureaus Equifax, Experian
and TransUnion, added payment patterns to credit reports
two to three years ago, and researchers soon discovered that the
differences in payment patterns are "very predictive" in
determining who will default, Ulzheimer said.
"Revolvers are many times riskier," Ulzheimer said. "It
makes a huge difference."
Revolvers are three times more likely to default on new
credit cards and auto loans than transactors, and five times
more likely to default on current cards, a study by credit
bureau TransUnion found. "Partial" payers - those who actively
pay down their balances - are typically less risky than
"minimum" payers who pay only what they're required to pay each
month, a follow-up TransUnion study found.
Credit bureau Experian has incorporated payment trend data
in its Trended Solutions products to help lenders spot risk and
more precisely target borrowers with credit card offers based on
their behavior over time, said Paul DeSaulniers, Experian senior
director for risk scoring and trended data solutions.
Equifax has a similar product called Dimensions.
TransUnion, meanwhile, sells lenders a product called
CreditVision that lenders have started using for credit
decisions as well as marketing, said Mike Mondelli, senior vice
president of TransUnion Alternative Data Services. All three
bureaus also sell payment pattern data to lenders who create
their own custom scores.
TransUnion recently introduced a second version of its
product, called CreditVision Link, that also factors in
alternative non-credit data such as checking accounts, address
changes and magazine subscriptions to identify people who may be
good credit risks but who are overlooked or downgraded by
traditional formulas.
Using payment patterns and alternative data, the formula
identified 23 million people as "prime" or "near prime" - that
is, good risks - who were categorized as "nonprime" or not good
risks under traditional credit scores, Mondelli said.
Both CreditVision products look at payments and balance data
over 30 months, rather than a one-month snapshot, to determine
if carrying a large balance is an anomaly. The formula also adds
points to scores for consistently responsible payment patterns
over an 82 month time horizon, compared to 48 months in
traditional scores.
A lender may have a credit score cutoff of 660, for example,
which would mean someone with a traditional score of 659 would
be turned down, Mondelli said. But the CreditVision score may
add a few points for regularly paying off or paying down credit
card balances.
If your score is boosted to 665, you get approved. If you're
boosted well above the cutoff, "you may get a better offer" such
as a lower interest rate, Mondelli said.
Using payment patterns this way is not the norm yet. But
Mondelli predicted most if not all lenders would soon be
adopting it as a best practice.
"It's becoming much more mainstream," said Mike Mondelli
"Clearly there's value in looking deeper."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Andrew Hay)