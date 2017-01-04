ZURICH Jan 4 Credit Suisse has
appointed Benjamin Cavalli as chief executive of its business in
the city-state, part of a trio of appointments unveiled by the
Swiss bank on Wednesday.
Cavalli, who has worked in Singapore for the past 15 years,
will take on his new role in addition to his existing post as
the Swiss bank's head of private banking in Southeast Asia.
Singapore is an important centre for Credit Suisse's private
banking business, with the country its second-largest centre
outside of Switzerland. It is also the hub of its Southeast
Asian investment banking business.
In his new role, effective Jan. 1, Cavalli will take over
from Lito Camacho, who will remain as vice chairman for Asia
Pacific, Credit Suisse said in a statement.
The bank said it was also making Tan Kuan Ern, now head of
international banking and capital markets in Singapore, its
deputy Singapore CEO.
Jacky Ang has been appointed branch manager and senior
corporate officer in Singapore, Credit Suisse said.
(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Louise Heavens)