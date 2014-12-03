(New throughout, adds details on staff, returns)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 3 Credit Suisse Group AG
plans to open a hedge fund in Brazil called Gauss next
year to offer new investment alternatives for clients, such as
volatility arbitrage, executives said on Wednesday.
The hedge fund, named after "the prince of mathematicians"
Carl Gauss, will be managed by Fabio Okumura, former head of
proprietary trading at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, whom
Credit Suisse hired in March. The fund should begin raising
money next year, said José Olympio Pereira, Credit Suisse's
chief executive in Brazil.
Okumura started Gauss' trial "long vol" fund in October with
proprietary money from Credit Suisse and employees to "build
some track record," he told Reuters at the sidelines of a São
Paulo event. Usually, long vol funds use projections for risk
and returns generated by their proprietary trading models to
assume a long position on an option when market uncertainty
mounts, and the opposite if turbulence eases.
The hedge fund will target returns close to 150 percent of
Brazil's benchmark CDI interbank rate, which is at about 11
percent now, and 4.5 percent volatility, he said. The CDI is
currently at about an annual 11.1 percent.
"We want to use quantitative tools but use our expertise on
the use of options too," Okumura, 49, said, adding that target
investors will include Credit Suisse's private-banking
clientele.
Credit Suisse's decision to open a fund focused on
volatility underpins demand for risky investments that generate
returns despite a challenging outlook in Brazil. The creation of
Gauss and eventually a family of funds led by Okumura is part of
Pereira's strategy to broaden the Swiss bank's money management
and private-banking services.
In April, Credit Suisse agreed to set up a new fund venture
under the control of Luis Stuhlberger, who oversaw the bank's
largest hedge fund for years. The move helped Credit Suisse
retain Stuhlberger, Brazil's most successful fund manager, whose
CSHG Verde FIC FIM hedge fund returned almost 9,000 percent
since its inception in 1997.
Okumura left his position as director of proprietary trading
at Itaú BBA SA, Itaú Unibanco's wholesale and investment-banking
unit "voluntarily," and took with him 10 traders.
Gauss already has a staff of 25, with some coming from rival
hedge funds abroad and from rival banks in Brazil, he noted.
