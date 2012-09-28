LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is finally close to issuing a long-awaited new European leveraged loan CLO, according to CLO market participants.

The manager is set to be Cairn Capital, but CLO specialists are questioning who would come in for the equity tranches. One market veteran suggested a fund with links to Cairn was putting up the cash, but this approach could run into issues surrounding fund managers' fiduciary duties.

However, if true, this solves the problem that has stymied the market since the crisis - spreads on the senior liabilities have been too wide to provide a market-level return to the equity position.

Although senior spreads in European CLOs have tightened - JP Morgan research puts generic spreads 50bp tighter than they were in Spring, at 200bp - the debt still remains too expensive to give equity investors the high teens returns they can pick up in the secondary market.

Estimates of the arbitrage available given current secondary spreads vary from 8% to 12%.

One CLO investor said he understood that Credit Suisse had found an investor to come in for the Triple A tranche, though another said the pool of new issue Triple A investors was extremely narrow, and dominated by Japanese and US moneycenter banks.

Two European CLOs have been issued since the crisis, but both are repacks of legacy holdings - ICG EOS Loan Fund 1 from RBS and ECAS 2011-1 from Deutsche Bank and European Capital.