LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Credit Suisse's decision to
accelerate its capital-raising plans this week was criticised by
some rival banks as an unnecessary knee-jerk reaction to
comments from its own central bank, a body with no official
regulatory power which subsequently softened its position.
Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it would boost its capital
buffers by CHF15.3bn to "eliminate any of the doubts raised by
the Swiss National Bank report."
The SNB report, released last month, called for Credit
Suisse to take urgent action to improve its capital this year,
sending the bank's shares plummeting by 10% on investor fears
that a possible rights issue would dilute the share price.
Moody's then exacerbated those fears when it sliced three
notches off the Swiss bank's A2 long-term debt rating - one of
the biggest downgrades in the agency's review of 15 global
banks.
Credit Suisse's plan to push forward its CoCo bond issuance
programme by 15 months was interpreted by one senior FIG banker
as an act of desperation to reassure investors that its capital
base is adequate.
"The plan to sell a CoCo in itself is not crazy, but what is
crazy is that an institution like the Swiss National Bank can
tell a global bank what to do and without question they do it,"
said a FIG banker.
BACKTRACKING
Critics were sceptical about the weight Credit Suisse had
given to the SNB comments, especially after the body itself
later backtracked on its report.
The SNB said the capitalisation of both UBS, but more
specifically Credit Suisse, was lagging behind their
international peers. It also highlighted that Credit Suisse's
loss-absorbing capital is still below the level needed to ensure
sufficient resilience.
For EU area banks under Basel III, which will be implemented
in Europe through CRD4, all capital instruments must absorb
losses at the point of non-viability - either through conversion
into equity or a permanent write-down.
Under the so-called Swiss finish, the country's large banks
must have a 19% total capital ratio by 2019, divided into 10% of
common equity Tier 1 capital, 3% of high-trigger contingent
capital and 6% of low-trigger contingent capital.
IRRATIONAL COMMENTS
However, the more the SNB's warning and its subsequent
comments are scrutinized, the more irrational it all looks.
Following the adverse market reaction, SNB Chairman Thomas
Jordan told German business daily Handelsblatt he thought the
report's recommendations had an exaggerated impact.
"Especially because we only used information for our
analysis that had already been published. The National Bank has
in no way destabilised Credit Suisse."
"We have simply made our recommendations more clear now
because the market backdrop has deteriorated," he said.
He added that for a long time the SNB had advocated that
bulge bracket banks, or systemically important banks, increase
their core capital.
LAGGING
Commenting on the back-pedalling of SNB a banker said: "It's
very naive to think the SNB's recommendation would not be taken
in a negative way by the market."
Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan gave his own rational behind
the capital boost and said: "We felt and still feel we are one
of the strongest capitalized banks, but when the central bank
comes out and questions your capital the only prudent, the
necessary response is decisive action."
Although the SNB does not have official regulatory power,
some market participants said banks would not like to get on the
wrong side of their central banks. To that extent, Credit
Suisse's CoCo and liability management exercise was hailed as a
shrewd move.
In addition, regardless of whether the SNB should have made
the recommendations or not, Credit Suisse had been lagging, and
Switzerland is keen to maintain its status as a safe haven, the
banker added.
"This was a smart move," said a banker away from the deal.
"Credit Suisse had to accelerate its capital plans but looking
at the share price of the bank and its nearest rival UBS it's
plain to see that the market was already beginning to
differentiate between the credits."
Regulators have already expressed concerns about shoring up
capital too quickly, as competitive banks try to compete for
investor cash based on their capital ratios. And going forward
there is a sense of anxiety about the number of institutions
with varying mandates that can influence the market.
