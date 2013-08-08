* Bail-in risks prompt capital reassessment
* Investor evolution benefits CoCo issuers
* Credit Suisse prepares for further CoCo issuance
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Raising vanilla Tier 2 capital is to
become a more costly exercise, as investors cozy up to
low-trigger total loss CoCos that similarly put their principal
on the chopping block in a bank failure, but offer much higher
yields.
Last week, Credit Suisse priced a USD2.5bn low-trigger total
loss contingent capital (CoCo) with a coupon of 6.5%, just 150bp
back of where its vanilla Tier 2 bonds were trading, and bankers
say they expect this pricing gap to tighten even further.
"Investors are now realising that almost every debt
instrument carries some level of bail-in risk with increased
regulatory clarity," said Sandeep Agarwal, head of European DCM
at Credit Suisse.
Although it makes sense for bankers to be making this
argument - particularly those from banks that are being
encouraged by their regulators to issues CoCos - what is
surprising is that investors agree.
Societe Generale was first to suffer the effects of this
relative value turnaround when it struggled to convince accounts
to buy into its aggressively priced EUR1bn 4% 10-year vanilla
Tier 2 bullet in May. The deal emerged only two weeks after UBS
offered nearly 150bp more for a USD1.5bn 10-year non-call
five-year low-trigger CoCo.
At the time, investors said they could not rationalise
buying a French bank that was exposed to a number of problems in
the periphery over a Swiss institution that is now focusing on
wealth management, regardless of the total write-down language.
And last week, Credit Suisse benefited from the same
viewpoint.
"Although vanilla Tier 2 is viewed as safer than CoCos,
there is still considerable risk for a Lower Tier 2 bondholder
if a bank runs into trouble," said Robert Montagu, a senior
financials analyst at ECM Asset Management.
"Situations like SNS and Cyprus have made investors demand
more spread for the risk that they are taking."
CAPITAL RE-EVALUATION
Indeed, shock legislative moves this year by the Dutch and
Cypriot governments that wiped out investors' Tier 1 and Tier 2
bonds led to a complete re-evaluation of subordinated debt.
"Everyone realises now that if you are an investor in
subordinated debt you are fair game in a bail-in scenario," said
a DCM banker.
For this reason, accounts are now willing to accept a
smaller concession for instruments that have total loss
language.
Investors say that when you assess the figures, low-trigger
CoCos offer ample compensation for the risk.
Credit Suisse's bonds will be permanently written down to
zero if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital to
risk-weighted assets ratio drops below 5%.
This means that for a bank like Credit Suisse with a CET1
ratio of 15.3% and 2.8% of high trigger Buffer Capital Notes,
there is a cushion of over 1300bp before investors will be wiped
out.
CHANGING MARKET
It must be said that Credit Suisse is in something of a
unique CoCo situation.
It was the first bank to test the product with new investors
and, according to Kim Fox-Moertl, head of capital management
in Credit Suisse's global treasury, investors have grown more
and more comfortable with the product.
"The tone of conversation we are having with investors has
completely transformed over the past two-and-a-half years," she
said.
"At first we were speaking about the logic of CoCos and the
concept of loss absorption, but now investors are much more
comfortable with the price and strength of the product."
In the wake of the bond sale, Credit Suisse says it has
plans to do a follow-up deal in the coming year as it seeks to
meet the Swiss regulator's requirements and take advantage of
the growing appetite for high-yielding instruments.
The USD6.6bn of demand the deal attracted has sent a clear
message to other European and UK banks that investors are
willing to buy these instruments despite the risk of being
written down to nothing.
"This is a very important product to Credit Suisse as an
issuer and we will look to issue in a range of maturities and
currencies in follow-up transactions," said Credit Suisse's
Fox-Moertl.
