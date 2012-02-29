LONDON, Feb 29 (IFR) - Credit Suisse announced plans to roadshow for a new Buffer Capital Note (BCN) transaction on Wednesday. The Swiss bank will visit investors on March 5 and 6 with a view of doing a trade afterwards.

There are no details yet as to what structure Credit Suisse will adopt or whether the CoCo deal will be used for the high trigger capital buffer or low trigger one under the Swiss regulatory regime.

There are also no details as to whether it will opt for BCNs that convert into equity or notes that write down permanently.