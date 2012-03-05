LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is planning to
sell a high-trigger contingent capital issue in the Swiss franc
market as early as this week, a source told IFR on Monday.
The issuer announced plans to roadshow a new Buffer Capital
Note (BCN) transaction last week and is visiting investors
Monday and Tuesday.
Under the so-called Swiss finish, Switzerland's large banks
need to have 19% of capital by 2019, 3% of which can be in
high-trigger contingent capital format.
Credit Suisse launched a US$2bn Reg S Tier 2 BCN issue in
February 2011 that attracted US$22bn of demand from investors.
Those high-trigger notes convert into equity if the bank's Core
Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% or if the bank is declared
non-viable.
The trigger for the new Swiss deal will be at the same
level.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Jonathan Penner)