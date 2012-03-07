LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has opened the
order book for an inaugural Swiss franc high-trigger contingent
capital issue. The bank has set guidance at 7% to 7.25%, in line
with initial price thoughts, and said the deal would have a
minimum size of CHF250m.
Under the terms of the Tier 2 10-year non-call five issue,
it will convert into equity if the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio
falls below 7% or if the bank is declared non-viable. A market
source said yesterday that the bank would look to raise between
CHF500m and CHF1bn.
Pricing is pencilled in for Thursday. The capital raise will
go towards fulfilling the bank's capital needs under the
so-called Swiss finish. Under Swiss rules, too-big-to-fail Swiss
banks need to have a 19% total capital ratio by 2019, of which
10% needs to be common equity Tier 1, 3% can be in the form of
high-trigger contingent capital, and 6% in the form of
low-trigger loss-absorbing capital.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)