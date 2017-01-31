(Corrects title of Moneypenny to head of U.S. loan capital
markets and title of Warm to head of U.S. high yield capital
markets, paragraph 2)
By Olivia Oran
Jan 31 Credit Suisse AG has hired
Goldman Sachs Group Inc leveraged finance banker Matt
DeFusco as a managing director.
DeFusco will report to head of U.S. loan capital markets
Jonathan Moneypenny and head of U.S. high yield capital markets
Marc Warm and start later this year, according to an internal
memo from the Swiss bank on Tuesday.
DeFusco had worked at Goldman since 2003, where he served as
head of U.S. leveraged finance origination and head of
technology, media and telecom leveraged finance.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Credit Suisse's leveraged finance franchise is among the
most active on Wall Street.
Earlier in January, the bank blocked an attempt by Jefferies
Group LLC to lure several of its senior bankers, including
Moneypenny.
Credit Suisse said in January that it had hired Deutsche
Bank AG's Mike Eilert as its new head of U.S. par loan trading
to replace Brad Capadona who left for Jefferies.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Grant McCool)