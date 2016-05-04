ZURICH May 4 Credit Suisse will take
another around $100 million writedown as part of the sale of
assets in its distressed credit portfolio to U.S. investment
firm TPG's TSSP, with most of the charge reflected in
the Swiss bank's first-quarter results.
The charge comes after Credit Suisse in March announced that
it would be taking $346 million in writedowns in the first
quarter as of March 11.
TSSP is buying credit assets for about $1.27 billion, the
companies said on Tuesday in a joint statement. Additional terms
of the transaction were not disclosed.
The charge adds to the roughly $1 billion in writedowns that
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thiam Tidjane has announced over
the past two quarters as he seeks to clean up problems at the
bank since taking over last year.
The bank has previously said there were "no blind spots" in
its portfolio that triggered the writedowns.
"The Credit Suisse Global Markets division has accelerated
its strategic implementation of a business model that is better
aligned to the overall group strategy, with lower risk appetite
and reduced volatility," Credit Suisse said on the sale of the
assets to TSSP.
With the transaction a pair of Credit Suisse employees --
U.S. credit trading head Bob Franz and the head of distressed
research and trading Ken Hoffman -- "will lead the formation of
a new asset management firm to assist in servicing these assets
and other similar assets in the future", the statement said.
The bank's latest $100 million writedown more than doubles
charges from the distressed credit portfolio announced on March
23, when the bank also announced it was cutting another 2,000
jobs.
"The portfolio we are acquiring has deep, long-term
potential and fits well with our patient and flexible capital,"
said Clint Kollar, a partner at TSSP, which has approximately
$19 billion in assets under management and was created in 2009
as TPG's global credit and special situations platform.
Credit Suisse is due to announce first-quarter results on
May 10, when it will give an update on its distressed credit
exposure.
