BERN Nov 19 Credit Suisse is making
progress in shrinking its investment bank as part of a
restructure, the Swiss bank's new chief executive told a
shareholder meeting on Thursday.
"We will soon have closed down or repriced unprofitable
accounts within our prime services division and we are making 20
billion Swiss francs ($19.65 billion) of cuts in average assets
and an 87 billion Swiss franc reduction of balance sheet
exposures," Tidjane Thiam said according to prepared remarks
ahead of a vote on two capital increases totalling around 6
billion francs.
"By the end of 2015, we will have already implemented this
right-sizing process that we began in October."
