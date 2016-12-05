Dec 5 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority said on Monday it has fined Credit Suisse's
U.S.-based securities business $16.5 million for
ineffective anti-money laundering programs.
FINRA, the securities industry self-regulator, found that
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC relied on its brokers to
identify and report suspicious trading, which did not always
happen.
FINRA also found the effectiveness of its automated system
used to monitor suspicious transactions was impeded because many
of the data feeds were missing information.
FINRA was careful to say it did not find that Credit Suisse
or any employees committed fraud or deceptive acts.
A Credit Suisse spokesman said the bank was pleased with the
settlement.
"We cooperated with FINRA's inquiry and have been taking
appropriate internal remedial efforts," a spokesman said.
The bank neither admitted nor denied the charges.
