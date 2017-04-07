ZURICH, April 7 Proxy adviser Ethos on Friday
recommended Credit Suisse shareholders vote against the
re-election of Chairman Urs Rohner and Vice-Chairman Richard
Thornburgh in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general
meeting.
"In light of the significant litigation involving the bank
in the past decade, the enormous indemnifications and fines paid
as well as the lack of strategic vision at board level, Ethos
recommends changes at the top at the bank," it said in a
statement.
Ethos also rejected the bank's proposals for management
compensation and a dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs ($0.6960) per
share given what it called poor results and concerns regarding
the bank's capital ratio.
($1 = 1.0057 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)