ZURICH, April 11 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised Credit Suisse shareholders to vote against proposed bonuses for the Swiss bank's executive board totalling almost 80 million Swiss francs ($79.4 million).

This follows similar recommendations from other proxy advisers Glass Lewis and Ethos.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman said on Tuesday the bank took note of the recommendations and that it respects shareholder democracy.

Executive pay is a hot-button issue in Switzerland, with voters backing a "fat cat" referendum in 2013 giving shareholders the option of blocking executive payouts, although such revolts remain rare.

