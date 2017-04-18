ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising
Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed
bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors,
even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.
"With regard to the binding votes on the compensation of the
board and the variable compensation of the executive board, it
should be noted that the board's proposals to shareholders have
not changed," ISS said in a report.
"Rather, shareholders are being asked to support the board's
original proposals for these items, in the knowledge that the
board and executive board have voluntarily agreed to not accept
the full amounts that they would be entitled to if the proposals
are approved by shareholders."
A Credit Suisse spokesman said on Tuesday the bank took note
of the recommendations and that Credit Suisse respects
shareholder democracy.
