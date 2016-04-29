ZURICH, April 29 Credit Suisse sees its
restructuring programme weighing on earnings in 2016 following
the Swiss bank's first full-year loss since 2008, Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam told shareholders on Friday.
"As previously mentioned, we expect Credit Suisse's
financial performance in 2016 to continue to be affected by
restructuring initiatives as we implement our strategy," Thiam
told investors at Credit Suisse's annual general meeting in
Zurich according to prepared remarks.
In a separate speech, Chairman Urs Rohner said he was
convinced Credit Suisse's strategic plan, announced in October,
had put the bank on the right track but that its implementation
would place "considerable demands on all the parties concerned
over the next two years".
