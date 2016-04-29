(Updates with result of pay votes, CEO quote, shares)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, April 29 Credit Suisse's
leadership came under fire on Friday from shareholders
disgruntled by a share slide amid a major restructuring of
Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and Chairman Urs Rohner faced
criticism over a 40 percent share price drop since Thiam took
charge last July, plans to cut 6,000 jobs and the decision to
pay top management bonuses for 2015 despite posting a loss.
Thiam has also faced scrutiny over almost $1 billion in
recent write-downs in illiquid trading positions, the scale of
which he has said were unknown to himself and other senior bank
officials.
"The situation has become extremely serious," Dominique
Biedermann, chairman of shareholder advisory group Ethos, told
the group's annual meeting. "Trust in the current leadership is
shattered."
Nevertheless, more than 80 percent of investors backed all
of the pay proposals in binding AGM votes. Rohner was also
comfortably re-elected as chairman.
Thiam's blueprint for Credit Suisse has received a mixed
response from the market. After its first full-year loss since
2008 last year, the bank has warned 2016 will likely be another
tough year but Thiam said the strategy would eventually bear
fruit.
"We are building our platform for the future," Thiam told
shareholders in Zurich at his first annual meeting since joining
the bank, addressing them in a mixture of French and German.
"That can seem like a tough task, and one that rarely wins
many plaudits in the short term but it is the only path that
will lead to success in the long term."
Thiam wants to pare back Credit Suisse's investment bank and
focus on wealth management. His strategy included a new
management structure, raising about 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.2
billion) in fresh capital and a partial initial public offering
of its Swiss business.
Rohner said he was convinced the strategic plan, announced
in October, had put the bank on the right track but that its
implementation would place "considerable demands on all the
parties concerned over the next two years".
Its shares fell 4 percent to 14.59 francs by 1430 GMT while
the Stoxx European bank sector index fell 2.7 percent.
"WORST MONTHS EVER"
Major shareholders have backed Thiam's strategy, but there
are concerns that Credit Suisse is looking to expand in Asian
wealth management just as Chinese growth is slowing.
Some also fear Thiam's targets are too optimistic, including
one to more than double pre-tax income from Asia Pacific in
2018.
Tough markets prompted Credit Suisse to take an even bigger
axe to its investment bank and cut more jobs.
"The first quarter of 2016 has seen a continuation of the
negative pressures experienced in the final quarter of 2015,"
Thiam said in his speech.
"January and February were simply two of the worst months
ever in international markets. As a result, we decided to
accelerate our strategy of right-sizing and de-risking our
market activities."
He told the AGM that the recent share slide had been
disappointing for him personally.
"I believe that in the longer term," Thiam said, "there is
only one way to improve Credit Suisse's share price:
demonstrating the merits of our strategy and the value of our
team through the delivery of strong and consistent results."
($1 = 0.9630 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael
Shields and Anna Willard)