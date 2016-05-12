* Bank plans more hiring in Asia Pacific private banking
* Credit Suisse continues to lag UBS in the region
By Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 12 Credit Suisse, which
saw a pickup in inflows of net new money into its Asia Pacific
private banking unit last quarter, plans to hire more staff to
build on that momentum in a market buffeted by slowing economies
and cut-throat competition.
Under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, the bank has made
Asia its priority region for growth. Overall, it is still
struggling and on Tuesday the bank posted its worst start to a
year since the financial crisis, with a second consecutive
quarterly loss, amid a major restructuring.
In the Asia Pacific region, however, Credit Suisse's net new
assets for private banking rose to 4.3 billion Swiss francs
($4.4 billion) in the first quarter, according to a company
presentation on its website.
Net new assets attracted by Switzerland's second biggest
bank had dropped to 3 billion Swiss francs in the December
quarter from 6.6 billion in April-June 2015.
As a result of the surge in net new assets, revenue from its
private banking business in Asia Pacific grew to 300 million
Swiss francs in the March quarter, up 1 percent from a year ago,
the presentation showed.
The bank will add more relationship managers in the region
for its private banking business, after hiring 40 in the March
quarter that took the tally to 630 by end-March, up from 530 a
year ago, Asia Pacific Chief Executive Helman Sitohang said.
Credit Suisse aims to raise that number to 800 by 2018, and
Sitohang told reporters on Thursday the bank was on target to
achieve that, as part of its strategy to tap more wealthy
clients in the region.
"We still have lot of opportunities within the firm and
within the region despite challenging markets," he said.
Credit Suisse, however, continues to lag in the region
behind its larger Swiss rival UBS, which posted growth
of about 7 percent in net new wealth management assets in the
first quarter.
Credit Suisse's total wealth management assets in the region
stood at 150 billion Swiss francs at the end of the March
quarter, roughly half those of UBS, which shifted its focus to
the region earlier and has built a strong presence in China.
($1 = 0.9706 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Adrian Croft)