BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
ZURICH, March 2 Credit Swiss will transfer its Swiss asset management business to a new entity due to begin operations under its own license at the end of March, the bank said on Thursday.
"This step will support the delivery of the bank’s strategic objectives," Credit Suisse said. "It will allow the Switzerland-based Asset Management businesses to exploit their full growth potential both in Switzerland and globally." (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.